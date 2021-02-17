Skip to site footer
"We fell down by not doing the basics well enough"

Tony Mowbray reflects on defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell on Wednesday night

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were the makers of their own downfall following defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday night.

In what was a fairly even contest throughout, Morris struck with 17 minutes remaining to get the Tykes off the mark before Mowatt's late match-winner.

Armstrong's 20th goal of the season proved to only be a late consolation in drizzly conditions as Rovers suffered a third successive defeat.

“We knew coming here that if you’re not willing to fight then you’re going to get beat," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“For the vast majority of the game I felt we did well, but it’s a long way from where we want to play football.

“Barnsley are good at pressing the ball and the statistics back that up.

“It wasn’t a night where we could play it out from the back and that’s why we had Gallagher and Armstrong up top and played direct balls.

“We fell down with the basics in the second half, we didn’t win headers and win challenges enough in the second half," he added.

“They’re a team with an identity and play out of possession really well.

“We came to turn them around and I felt we were the most threatening team, we just didn’t have that final pass.

“We’re left frustrated and fell down by not doing the basics well enough in the end.

“We set the agenda at the start of the season and we’re falling short at this moment.”


