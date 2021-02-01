Vale joins Dale

Young forward Jack Vale has completed a late deadline day loan move to League One side Rochdale … just 90 minutes after scoring in Rovers Under-23s’ 3-1 victory away to Leicester City.

The 19-year-old, who grabbed a goal and an assist in the Premier League 2 fixture against the Foxes, will remain at Spotland for the rest of the season.

Vale, who has been at the club since the age of 14, had a brief loan spell at Barrow towards the end of last season, before making his first team debut in Rovers’ 4-3 victory over Reading at Ewood Park in July 2020.

Hampered by injuries at the start of this season, the Wales Under-21 international played the full 90 minutes in tonight’s victory over Leicester, which moved Rovers Under-23s to the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

The exciting and versatile attacker will now hope to get a regular run of games under his belt for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, who are currently 18th in League One.

Good luck, Jack!