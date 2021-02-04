Under-23s: Saints fixture change

Rovers Under-23s’ next home game against Southampton has got a new kick-off time.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture, which will take place at the LFA County Ground on Friday February 12th, will now kick-off at 12 noon, rather than 2pm as originally scheduled.

Billy Barr’s side, who are currently top of the table, will be looking to complete a league double over the Saints, having won 1-0 on the south coast back in October thanks to Connor McBride’s early goal.

Rovers Under-23s will hope to maintain their impressive run of results when they take on Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village this Friday night, kick-off 7pm.