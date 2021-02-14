Skip to site footer
Development Squad

U23s: Southampton match off

Tomorrow's PL2 fixture against the Saints has been postponed due to a frozen pitch

4 Hours ago

Monday’s Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture between Rovers Under-23s and Southampton B team has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Following a pitch inspection at the County Ground in Leyland earlier today - and taking into consideration Southampton's travel time from the south coast - it was decided to call the game off.

A new date will be announced in due course.

Billy Barr’s side will next be in action this Friday (February 19th) when they host bottom of the table West Ham United at the LFA Headquarters, kick-off 4pm.


