Rovers can confirm a new date for the Under-23s home game against Southampton.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture was due to take place earlier this week, but was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The game will now be played at the LFA County Ground in Leyland on Monday March 8th, kick-off 12 noon.

Billy Barr’s side, who are currently third in the table, are back in action tomorrow (Friday) afternoon when they host West Ham United, kick-off 4pm.