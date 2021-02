This Friday’s fixture between Rovers Under-23s and Southampton B team has been moved to a new date in a bid to beat the wintry weather.

With sub-zero temperatures forecast over the coming days, the Premier League 2 Division 1 encounter will now take place at the LFA County Ground in Leyland on Monday February 15th, kick-off 2pm.

Billy Barr’s side, who sit third in the top-flight table, will be looking to complete a league double over the Saints, having won 1-0 on the south coast back in October.