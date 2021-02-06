Mowbray: Another frustrating day for us

Tony Mowbray was left agitated after seeing his side's unbeaten league run in 2021 come to an end away at Queens Park Rangers.

Yoann Barbet's scruffy strike from close range was the difference in west London despite Rovers creating plenty of chances to draw the game at the very least.

Adam Armstrong and the impressive Seny Dieng were having a battle throughout the encounter, with QPR's Swiss stopper coming out on top with a number of excellent saves.

The pick of the bunch came when the custodian flew to his left to tip over the hitman's curling effort that was destined for the top corner midway through the half.

As it was, Rangers scored with one of the two shots on target they had throughout the encounter, which left the boss very frustrated when speaking to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We got right on top in the second half of the first half after they started the game well for the first 20 minutes," Mowbray reflected.

“We had to stand our ground, there were bookings early on for both teams and then we got on top.

“We looked to make our superiority count, but we conceded a sloppy free kick, we didn’t clear our lines and the boy sticks it in.

“So it’s another frustrating day for us.

“We’ve had a few of them on the road this season where we’ve generally been the better team but haven’t come away with anything.

“It’s frustrating because we missed some chances and it was a really soft goal to lose at the other end.

“I really can’t remember them creating a chance to be honest, so to come away with nothing is really frustrating.

“I’m more interested about us though, we needed to be more ruthless."

The opportunities came and went for Rovers throughout the game, with the visitors clipping the post in the first half before a brilliant block from Rob Dickie denied Armstrong just minutes after the match-winner.

“We had some chances today to win that football match but for whatever reason they didn’t go in," he added.

“You can’t come to these places and create dozens of chances, but we created enough today to definitely not lose it.

“Maybe there’s been once or twice this season where we’ve won it really late, but it just didn’t fall for us on the day.

“It was one of those days for us where their goalkeeper played pretty well and it just wasn’t meant to be."