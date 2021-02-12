Boss baffled by flat first half

A frustrated Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment of his side following Friday night's humbling against Preston North End.

Goals from former Rovers loanee Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay secured a 2-1 win for the Lilywhites at Ewood Park.

Although Adam Armstrong's penalty just before half time offered Rovers a lifeline, the hosts didn't test Daniel Iversen enough in the North End goal during the second 45 minutes.

And Mowbray admits he was left shocked by his team's disappointing first half showing in particular against Alex Neil's charges.

“We can’t be as bad we were in the first half and expect to win any football match," he reflected after the game.

“There’s no excuses. We didn’t make the right choices or decisions, we played in the wrong areas, we didn’t get the ball forward, didn’t play enough forward passes and didn’t have players in enough forward areas.

“The first half felt there was a lack of intent from us, we weren’t up and at it.

“The goals are extremely frustrating to concede.

“I think we over-covered for the first one and the second goal was really poor to concede, in fact both the goals were," the boss added.

“It wasn’t until the final half hour when we put our foot on the gas.

“It’s not good enough and although we could have got something in the last half hour or so, when they were hanging on a little bit, it wasn’t to be for us."