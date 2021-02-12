Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss baffled by flat first half

"The second goal was really poor to concede, in fact both the goals were"

Just now

Sponsored by

A frustrated Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment of his side following Friday night's humbling against Preston North End.

Goals from former Rovers loanee Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay secured a 2-1 win for the Lilywhites at Ewood Park.

Although Adam Armstrong's penalty just before half time offered Rovers a lifeline, the hosts didn't test Daniel Iversen enough in the North End goal during the second 45 minutes.

And Mowbray admits he was left shocked by his team's disappointing first half showing in particular against Alex Neil's charges.

“We can’t be as bad we were in the first half and expect to win any football match," he reflected after the game.

“There’s no excuses. We didn’t make the right choices or decisions, we played in the wrong areas, we didn’t get the ball forward, didn’t play enough forward passes and didn’t have players in enough forward areas.

“The first half felt there was a lack of intent from us, we weren’t up and at it.

“The goals are extremely frustrating to concede.

“I think we over-covered for the first one and the second goal was really poor to concede, in fact both the goals were," the boss added.

“It wasn’t until the final half hour when we put our foot on the gas.

“It’s not good enough and although we could have got something in the last half hour or so, when they were hanging on a little bit, it wasn’t to be for us."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss hoping for derby day delight

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray ready for a fight against a familiar foe

10 Hours ago

Bragging rights are at stake for the latest instalment of the Championship's Lancashire derby later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson and JRC edging closer

11 February 2021

Injuries are beginning to clear up for Tony Mowbray, but the boss says those who have suffered setbacks won't be ready in time to make the squad against Preston North End on Friday night.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair up for monthly awards

11 February 2021

Tony Mowbray and Harvey Elliott have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards for January.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Preston North End

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's Lancashire derby with Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Enemies for the evening...

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss hoping for derby day delight

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Preston North End

8 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan is the cover star as Rovers welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park this evening.

Read full article

View more