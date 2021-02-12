Team news: Rovers v Preston North End

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's Lancashire derby with Preston North End at Ewood Park.

An alteration at left back sees Barry Douglas return in place of Amari'i Bell after the Scot missed last weekend's clash at Queens Park Rangers following the birth of his daughter.

Further forward, Bradley Dack returns to the side in place of Harvey Elliott, who drops to the the bench.

Lewis Holtby's recent injury keeps him out of the squad, with Corry Evans coming back into the 20-man group.

For Preston, Alex Neil makes four changes to the side that started in the defeat to Rotherham United last time out.

Joe Rafferty, Paul Huntington, Jayson Molumby and Anthony Gordon all drop out of the team, with the latter not names in the squad.

Alan Browne, Jordan Storey, Daniel Johnson and former Rovers loanee Greg Cunningham all come in from the cold to feature at Ewood Park.

Another Rovers old boy in Paul Gallagher, who began his career here at Ewood, is available off the bench for the Lilywhites if needed.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm this evening, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass or by following the coverage across our social media channels.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Travis, Davenport, Gallagher, Dack, Rothwell, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Elliott, Bell, Brereton, Buckley, Harwood-Bellis, Evans, Dolan.

Preston North End: Iversen, Lindsay, Browne (c), Johnson, Storey, Hughes, Whiteman, Ledson, Evans, Barkhuizen, Cunningham.

Substitutes: Ripley, Rafferty, van Den Berg, Huntington, Gallagher, Riis, Molumby, Sinclair, Potts.

