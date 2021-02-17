Team news: Barnsley v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his side for this evening's encounter against Barnsley.

Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport all drop out of the starting XI as two Rovers come in to make their first starts of the season.

Elliott Bennett makes his first start of the season and appears for the first time since featuring as a substitute at Derby County.

Elsewhere, Taylor Harwood-Bellis makes the first league start of his career, whilst Stewart Downing also makes the XI at Oakwell.

The hosts also make a trio of alterations as well, with Cauley Woodrow, Toby Sibbick and Victor Adeboyejo all coming into Valerien Ismael's side.

Those dropping out from the team that started the win at Brentford at the weekend are Michael Sollbauer, Daryl Dike and Carlton Morris, who scored in the 2-0 win against the Bees.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here. A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.

Barnsley: Collins, Styles, Andersen, Brittain, Woodrow, Chaplin, Sibbick, Palmer, Mowatt (c), Adeboyejo, Helik.

Substitutes: Walton, Williams, Kane, Dike, Morris, Odour, Sollbauer, Frieser, Moon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Bennett, Harwood-Bellis, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Travis, Downing, Dack, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Rothwell, Elliott, Bell, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley, Evans, Dolan.