Taylor's a winner, says the boss

Tony Mowbray believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis has all the attributes needed to be a top defender, and he's hopeful that the teenager can hone his craft during his spell at Rovers.

The 19-year-old made the deadline day move to Ewood Park from Manchester City for a first move away from his boyhood club on loan.

Highly-rated, Harwood-Bellis has regularly trained with Pep Guardiola's first team in recent months.

The switch to Rovers is an opportunity for the centre back to develop, and Mowbray is delighted to have the current England Under-20 international in the ranks until the end of the season.

“Taylor’s played for Manchester City in the various cup competitions but also in the Champions League," the Rovers boss began when discussing the new arrival to iFollow Rovers.

“I think he can do everything really. He can pass it, he’s strong and aggressive, he’s a leader, he attacks the ball well, he’s ferocious in his tackling.

“Having spoken to him and watched him in training, he looks really solid and all the things that I’ve mentioned.

“We’ve had three clean sheets in four games, so I’m not telling him that he’s starting on Saturday.

“He has to come, get down to work, be patient for the opportunity, and when he gets the chance then he’ll have to grab it.

“He’s very mature and the questions he asks are always very thoughtful," he revealed.

“He’s a winner, he’s got it in his stomach to keep fighting and to not want to lose.”