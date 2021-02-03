Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Taylor's a winner, says the boss

Tony Mowbray has high hopes that Taylor Harwood-Bellis can have a big impact at Rovers

Just now

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis has all the attributes needed to be a top defender, and he's hopeful that the teenager can hone his craft during his spell at Rovers.

The 19-year-old made the deadline day move to Ewood Park from Manchester City for a first move away from his boyhood club on loan.

Highly-rated, Harwood-Bellis has regularly trained with Pep Guardiola's first team in recent months.

The switch to Rovers is an opportunity for the centre back to develop, and Mowbray is delighted to have the current England Under-20 international in the ranks until the end of the season.

“Taylor’s played for Manchester City in the various cup competitions but also in the Champions League," the Rovers boss began when discussing the new arrival to iFollow Rovers.

“I think he can do everything really. He can pass it, he’s strong and aggressive, he’s a leader, he attacks the ball well, he’s ferocious in his tackling.

“Having spoken to him and watched him in training, he looks really solid and all the things that I’ve mentioned.

“We’ve had three clean sheets in four games, so I’m not telling him that he’s starting on Saturday.

“He has to come, get down to work, be patient for the opportunity, and when he gets the chance then he’ll have to grab it.

“He’s very mature and the questions he asks are always very thoughtful," he revealed.

“He’s a winner, he’s got it in his stomach to keep fighting and to not want to lose.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

"He does everything that I really like in a footballer"

22 September 2020

Tony Mowbray believes Tyrhys Dolan has all the tools to have a very bright future after his excellent early displays since joining Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Boss impressed with Williams' fine form

26 October 2020

The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Read full article

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer: Harry's a player who will only get better

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray admits he's thrilled that Rovers have managed to land the much-coveted Harry Pickering.

Read full article

Club News

Pickering so pleased to put pen-to-paper

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Rapid SMART testing remains available at Ewood

6 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.

Read full article

View more