Search for the squad!

Give the young Rover in your life a break from the home schooling by getting them involved with our latest wordsearch!

4 Hours ago

Home schooling can be tough for us all, but we might just have the answer to give the parents and the children a bit of fun!

Our latest wordsearch, which features 28 members of our first team squad and the boss, will give your child a bit of fun, whilst it also allows you the time to take a break, grab a brew and relax for a little while!

All you have to do is download and/or print the wordsearch by clicking here!

You deserve some fun as well though, so see how you get on by naming every appearance making from our successful 2000-01 league campaign by clicking here.


No long-term setback for Holtby

Just now

Tony Mowbray has reported better news on Lewis Holtby's condition after the German midfielder was forced off with an injury at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

3 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of tomorrow's game!!

5 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of tomorrow night's game at home to Preston North End.

Rovers pair up for monthly awards

8 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray and Harvey Elliott have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards for January.

