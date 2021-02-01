Skip to site footer
Rovers secure top Pick!

Harry Pickering joins on a long-term deal from Crewe and returns to the Railwaymen on loan

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Crewe Alexandra left-back Harry Pickering on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the deal, which sees Pickering contracted to the club until the summer of 2025, he will remain with the Railwaymen on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old becomes Rovers’ second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of fellow young defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Widely regarded as one of the top talents outside the Championship, Pickering has been with Crewe since a young age, rising through their Academy ranks, before making his first team debut in a 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in April 2017, aged 18.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions the following season, scoring his first senior goal – a direct free-kick in a 4-1 victory away to Lincoln City in February 2018.

After firmly establishing himself as first-choice full-back in 2018-19, Pickering played a key role in Crewe’s promotion from League Two last term, making 35 league starts, as David Artell’s side secured a second-place finish.

Pickering – and Crewe – have kicked on again in League One this season, with the energetic and attack-minded defender starting 24 league games during the first half of the current campaign, scoring three goals.

After putting pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club, the Rovers new boy will now return to Gresty Road, where he will hope to help Crewe in their push for the League One play-offs and the possibility of back-to-back promotions.

All the best, Harry!


