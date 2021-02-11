Skip to site footer
Club News

Rovers pair up for monthly awards

Tony Mowbray and Harvey Elliott have been nominated for the manager and player prizes for January

8 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray and Harvey Elliott have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards for January.

The boss oversaw a fine start to 2021 with a four-game unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

A win at Birmingham City started the year off in style, before wins over Middlesbrough and Luton Town arrived following a draw with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Elliott was vital in that run of form; providing three assists in the five goals scored in the month.

The teenage starlet is up against Rotherham United's Matt Crooks, Reading midfielder Josh Laurent and Swansea City frontman Jamal Lowe.

For Mowbray, he will have to fight off the challenge of Norwich City's German chief Daniel Farke, Swansea boss Steve Cooper and Reading manager Veljko Paunovic.

Winners for both awards will be announced tomorrow (Friday 12th February).

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.


