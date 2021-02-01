A chance of regular football at Rovers was something that Taylor Harwood-Bellis simply couldn't turn down.

That, as well as the opportunity to potentially achieve promotion, was a big reason as to why the young defender became Tony Mowbray's newest recruit.

The teenager has arrived from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season, and already has big targets in mind for the remaining 20 games of 2020-21.

The 19-year-old has featured under Pep Guardiola in City's first team, but the switch to Rovers will be a chance for regular game time.

And that's something he can't wait to get his teeth into.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am about the move," the young centre back told iFollow Rovers.

“I know all about the history in the club and grew up during a period where Rovers were in the Premier League.

“It’s an honour to play for a big club like this and I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch.

“It's is a big club at the right end of the Championship with big aspirations.

“Rovers is a sleeping giant really, a club that wants to go up, it’s a Premier League club really.

“To come here, to get experience at a big club, it’s the right club for me to come to."

Harwood-Bellis captained City against Rovers' Under-18s in the 2019-20 FA Youth Cup semi-final back in November and has shown his leadership skills as skipper for England at youth level.

The Stockport-born player has featured in the cup competitions for his parent club, with his last game coming in the victory over Cheltenham Town at the end of last month.

And the taste of first team games has left him craving more.

“I’ve played against Rovers at youth level plenty of times and they’ve always given us a run for our money and have been hardworking teams," he recollected.

“I’m always saying to my friends and family how you thrive off playing first team football and want more of it.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to come here to help and contribute to the group."