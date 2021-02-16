Skip to site footer
Tyrhys Dolan admits he's living the dream after committing his long-term future to Rovers.

Left in the wilderness following his release from Preston North End in the summer, Dolan was brought in from the cold by Tony Mowbray.

The boss was particularly impressed with the teenage starlet's performance against Rovers Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup just a few months prior to his Deepdale departure.

It's been a lightning start to life at Ewood Park for the 19-year-old, who impressed so much in pre-season that he simply couldn't be ignored by the boss.

Since then, he's gone on to feature heavily in the first team and has chipped in with valuable goals, with strikes coming against Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and his former employers.

“It’s amazing to sign long-term because Rovers is a club that I’m so happy to be playing football for," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after putting pen-to-paper on a deal to tie him to the club until at least 2024.

“I’m just looking to excel and get better every day.

“As soon as I came here I just felt at home straight away. So once I was asked about extending the contract it was a no-brainer for me to do it.

“It’s been a few months of mixed emotions, but football-wise it’s been amazing to be in with the lads every day.

“Away from football, to help people along the way, it’s been a whirlwind and I’m enjoying every moment of it.

“It’s been a dream for me ever since I’ve come here and it still is. I’m living the dream every day."

A superb first seven months at Rovers has seen the winger deservedly rewarded, but he is eager to continue learning and improving.

And he believes he's already made great strides in his development at Ewood so far.

“I’ve grown up a lot since coming to Rovers and I owe the club a lot for that maturity," he added.

“Being around the lads every day has helped me, particularly with the more experienced players.

“I’ve developed massively on the pitch and it’s been great to get that Championship experience.

“I have the manager to thank for that as he’s given me the opportunity to get 20 Championship appearances under my belt."


