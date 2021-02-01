Rovers complete second deadline day deal

Rovers are delighted to confirm the arrival of rising star Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre back becomes the third defender to join Rovers this January, following the captures of Jarrad Branthwaite on loan from Everton and the permanent signing of Crewe Alexandra full-back Harry Pickering, who signed earlier today.

Harwood-Bellis, who has been at City since the age of six, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the club’s youth ranks, making his first team debut in a 3-0 victory away to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup in September 2019, aged just 17.

The dominant defender made four appearances for City’s senior side last season, getting Champions League experience away to Dinamo Zagreb in December 2019 and scoring his first goal in a 4-1 victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup a month later.

Captaining Manchester City’s Under-18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2019-20, which included semi-final success over Rovers in October, Harwood-Bellis has made a further four first team appearances this term, helping his parent club progress to the Carabao Cup final, as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A powerful presence, but blessed with terrific technical ability, Harwood-Bellis is an England Under-20 international, who is tipped for a bright future for both club and country.

Welcome, Taylor!