Report: Liverpool Under-18s 0-1 Rovers Under-18s

A late strike from Georgie Gent earned Rovers Under-18s an impressive victory at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The winger's superb free kick in the final minute ensured Rovers recorded a third successive victory, with the win over the Reds following on from triumphs against Wolves and Leeds United.

Gent curled home from 20 yards with just seconds remaining, with his effort clipping the post before beating Fabian Mrozek and finding the back of the net.

It was a resolute performance from Mike Sheron's side against a team who have been flying high in the Under-18s Premier League so far this season.

In a tight encounter, opportunities came an went in the first half, with the best chance falling to Zak Gilsenan, who rattled the crossbar against one of his former clubs.

Gent went close to handing Rovers the lead early in the second half, with a fine stop from Mrozek turning the ball, which was destined for the top corner, over the upright.

Mateusz Musialowski then saw Aidan Dowling in his way before the highly-rated Kaide Gordon headed over inside the final 15 minutes.

It looked like the encounter would end in stalemate, but there was still time left for Gent to land the match-winning moment to continue Rovers' three-game winning run

Rovers are next in action on Saturday 20th February with Burnley the visitors to the Rovers Academy, kick-off 11am.

Liverpool Under-18s: Mrozek, Wilson, Norris, Quansah, Miles, Corness, Gordon (McConnell, 83), Mabaya, Woltman, Frauendorf (Ennis, 46), Musialowski.

Unused substitutes: Jonas, Davies.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Haddow (Ferguson, 79), Pratt, Garrett (Weston, 63), Cirino, Wood, Famiwuya, Harlock, Gent, Gilsenan, Baker.

Unused substitutes: Blease, Fyles, Wharton.