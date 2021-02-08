Report: Leeds United Under-18s: 1-2 Rovers Under-18s

Alex Baker was amongst the goals again as Rovers earned a second successive victory in the Under-18s Premier League.

Having earned an eye-catching victory over Wolves last weekend, in a game where Baker scored twice, Rovers made it two wins on the bounce with the three points earned at Leeds United on Saturday.

A precise finish from Harrison Wood deservedly opened the scoring for Mike Sheron’s charges on 16 minutes after Adam Wharton had earlier seen his goal chalked off.

Wharton was the man who grabbed the assist with eight minutes of the first half remaining, with Baker in the right place to score what turned out to be the match-winner at the Whites’ Thorp Arch training ground.

Although Leeds did pull a goal back through French midfielder Keenan Carole, Rovers held on to earn an excellent victory in tough conditions.

Sheron’s youngsters are next in action on Saturday 13th February when they take on Liverpool at the Reds’ academy base, kick-off 11am.

Rovers Under-18s: Goddard, Haddow, Pratt, Gent, Wharton, Famiwuya, Weston, Wood (Montgomery, 83), Chmiel (Cunningham, 57), Baker, Fyles (Dury, 82).

Unused substitute: Blease.