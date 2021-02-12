Programme preview: Rovers v Preston North End

Tyrhys Dolan is the cover star as Rovers welcome Preston North End to Ewood Park this evening.

Dolan, who arrived at Rovers in the summer from PNE, discusses his time at Deepdale, his fine start to life as a Rover and his fantastic work off the pitch.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Matt Jansen, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

We couldn't have played Preston and not spoken to the Rovers favourite, after all, it was his goal that secured our place back back in the top flight.

His winner against PNE back in May 2001 was his 24th of the season in all competitions and most memorable.

Our player profile from that season is Marcus Bent.

The frontman moved to Rovers from Sheffield United in November 2000, just a couple of months after starting against the club for the Blades.

He scored 11 times in that season in all competitions, with his first in blue-and-white coming in the Lancashire derby against Burnley at Turf Moor.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees the start of round two, with Elliott Bennett and Joe Rothwell battling it out to join Adam Armstrong in round three of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group E with Poland, and profile the only Pole to have represented Rovers.

That man is former loan goalkeeper Grzegorz Sandomierski, who spent a season at Ewood Park in 2012-13 from K.R.C. Genk.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings against Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers and much more!

