Preview: Rovers Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

Rovers Ladies meet Crystal Palace Women in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blues’ first home game of the calendar year…

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors fixture is scheduled to be a 2pm kick-off at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge on Sunday 7 February.

STATE OF PLAY

A 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic earned Rovers’ first point of the new year. Elise Hughes’ second half spot-kick cancelled out an early penalty from the hosts at Hayes Lane.

Rovers are sitting sixth in the current league standings, on 16 points after 13 league fixtures.

OUR OPPONENTS

Under the stewardship of long-term manager Dean Davenport, Crystal Palace finished ninth in 2019-20.

Over the summer, Palace secured the services of both midfielder Coral-Jade Haines and goalkeeper Chloe Morgan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The south London outfit also recruited right-back Ffion Morgan from Coventry United, as well as ex-Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Kate Natkiel.

Centre-back Georgia Clifford also arrived from Oxford United, while in January the Eagles welcomed Kirsty Barton on loan from Brighton.

OPPOSITION FORM GUIDE

Palace are also yet to win in 2021, drawing 0-0 away at London City Lionesses despite playing the final 30 minutes with 10 players.

The south London outfit then fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Durham and sit eighth in the table with 12 points from 12 games.

The club also reached the Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter-Finals, narrowly losing 1-0 to Leicester City to exit at the last eight stage.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers were 3-2 victors in an entertaining game at Hayes Lane in September.

Palace twice had the lead but goals from Jade Richards, Ellie Stewart and Natasha Fenton’s injury-time winner secured all three points for the visitors.

TEAM NEWS

Annabel Blanchard and Ali Johnson are both in contention to return to the squad following injuries which kept them out of the trip to Charlton Athletic.

Meanwhile, long-term absentee Hope Knight has returned to full training and could soon be ready to make her Rovers debut.

HOW TO FOLLOW

@RoversLadies’ official social media channels are the place to go for build-up and live match updates from Bamber Bridge, along with reaction after the full-time whistle.

Highlights and interviews will also be available on rovers.co.uk over the weekend.