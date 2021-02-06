Preview: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

Rovers return to action this afternoon as the team heads south to take on Queens Park Rangers.

Tony Mowbray will take charge of his 200th game against a side who come into today's contest on the back of a late win over Watford in midweek thanks to Albert Adomah's close range finish.

And whilst QPR's form away from home has been good, the same can't be said for their luck on home turf this term.

Having previously gone nine league games without earning a win, Mark Warburton's men have since earned three victories in their last four outings.

Those trio of triumphs have all come on the road though, with the last win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium coming against Rotherham United back in November 2020.

Rangers could be without Lyndon Dykes for today's match, with the Scotland international forward sitting out the midweek encounter at Vicarage Road due to isolation.

But January arrival Jordy de Wijs is training with the Hoops and could make his debut following his move from Hull City.

Macauley Bonne could be in contention to feature having been substituted with cramp last time out.

Elsewhere, Stefan Johansen was praised by his manager following the win over Watford and is expected to start once again after signing from Fulham on loan last month.

For Rovers, Mowbray has confirmed that a strong squad will be available to him for the battle.

The visitors, who go in search of a third successive victory, will have a strong squad in west London for today's game.

Mowbray welcomes Jacob Davenport back from a slight hamstring injury, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be set for a debut following his deadline day switch from Manchester City on loan.

However, the manager has admitted that Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala and Bradley Johnson will definitely be out due to injury issues, whilst Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton remain long-term absentees.

The experienced Warburton, who is into his second season in charge of the Londoners is expecting a challenge for his team against a "tremendous" Rovers squad.

"Rovers go about their work under the radar," he told the official Queens Park Rangers website.

"They have a tremendous squad put together by Tony Mowbray, who is an outstanding manager, and they are a very dangerous opponent.

"On Saturday, we'll need to show the same quality in the box yhat we did on Monday (at Watford) to finish out chances.

"We went to Blackburn earlier this season and were guilty of missing two or three big chances. We can't do that at the weekend."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.