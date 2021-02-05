Skip to site footer
Preview: Manchester United Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

A look ahead to this evening's Development Squad encounter at Leigh Sports Village

4 Hours ago

Table-topping Rovers Under-23s will be looking to continue their unbeaten run on the road when Billy Barr takes his side to Leigh Sports Village later on this evening.

Manchester United are the hosts as Rovers aim to continue their fine form, with Barr's charges unbeaten in their last four league outings.

United sit six places and seven points below Rovers in the table, but they did earn a big win over Liverpool last time out.

Joe Hugill hit four, whilst the highly-rated Amad Diallo, a big money capture from Italian side Atalanta last month, hit a double in the 6-3 victory.

Hugill scored a brace when Rovers and United last met at Leyland back in October, with his second coming late on after Connor McBride and Brad Lyons had put Rovers 2-1 up.

Whilst Lyons definitely won't feature this time around due to being on loan at Morecambe, McBride is almost a certainty to start after impressing last time out at Leicester City.

Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans both featured in the win over the Foxes earlier in the week, and the duo could do the same again depending on whether they're a part of the first team squad at Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Tony Mowbray has mentioned how some first team players could feature this evening, although he wouldn't mention any names.

Having been back in training this week, Stefan Mols could be in contention to feature, whilst Louie Annesley is back from suspension having been forced to sit out Monday night's win.

But Jack Vale's deadline day switch to Rochdale, which came just hours after featuring on Monday evening, means he won't be available for selection.

Kick-off at Leigh Sports Village is at 7pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.


