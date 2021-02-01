Skip to site footer
Preview: Leicester City Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

A look ahead to this evening's encounter against the Foxes as Rovers aim to go too

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening against Leicester City knowing that a win will move them to the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

Billy Barr's side earned a 4-0 win at Leyland when the sides last met back in September, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Connor McBride's brace arrived after Joe Grayson's opener, with Luke Brennan completing the rout in Lancashire.

Elliott Bennett may once again get a run-out having been an unused substitute in the first team's win over Luton Town.

Bennett featured during the first half in the Under-23s' draw with Manchester City a week ago, with Sam Burns scoring his first of the season in the 1-1 draw in Manchester.

Corry Evans could also get some valuable minutes under his belt following his recent return to fitness after spending the last couple of months on the sidelines.

However, Louie Annesley's sending off against Manchester City last time out means he will be suspended for this evening's game.

Having returned from his loan at CF Intercity, Stefan Mols could also feature, but Joe Hilton's move to Ross County on loan means that Antonis Stergiakis and Jordan Eastham will battle it out to be the last line of defence.

The Foxes have won once and lost once from their two games in 2021 so far and sit in 11th place in the table.

Their last game was a defeat at home to Everton, with ex-Rover Callum Wright scoring for the hosts in the 4-2 loss.

Kick-off at the Leicester training ground is at 7pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so for FREE by tuning into LCFC TV.

Find out more and sign up, here.


Advertisement block

