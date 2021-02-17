Preview: Barnsley v Rovers

Rovers return to action this evening with a trip to Yorkshire to take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

Tony Mowbray's men will be going in search of recording a double over the Tykes following the 2-1 victory at Ewood Park back in late November.

Rovers will be eager to get back on track following back-to-back defeats and will also be seeking revenge on the Tykes having lost in this fixture last term.

Tonight's hosts come into the game on the back of one win in their last six league outings, but their victory was an impressive one as they were the first side to beat Brentford in the Bees' last 21 league outings.

Those three points at the Brentford Community Stadium at the weekend followed on from a fine showing in the Emirates FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Mowbray is expected to name the same squad as the one that was available against Preston North End last time out.

Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello won't be rushed back from their injury setbacks whilst Daniel Ayala and Tom Trybull remain out of action.

As for Barnsley, they have no fresh injury concerns for tonight's game and are expected to continue to be without Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme and former Rover Ben Williams.

And despite his side's excellent result against Brentford last time out, Ismael insists his side's sole focus has to be on Rovers.

"We got a lot of praise last week, but last week is finished; now it is a new week with and important game for us," the French coach told the official Barnsley website.

“Rovers is the start of this week and we are focused on what we have to do to win the game but, for sure, we have the confidence.

"We need to keep the momentum going, we need to come in another good run now and keep going – this is our purpose, this is our focus and this is my expectation on the guys.”

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.