Plenty of options for QPR trip

An upbeat Tony Mowbray has revealed that a strong squad will head south this weekend.

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers will take a strong squad to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for this weekend's clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Having been decimated with injury issues to his squad throughout the campaign so far, Mowbray has been buoyed by a number of returning Rovers in recent weeks.

Lewis Travis is now getting back up to speed and has started the last four league outings, whilst Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans both featured in Monday night's Development Squad encounter with Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Lewis Holtby returned from his setback in the win over Luton Town last time out, whilst Jacob Davenport is expected to have recovered from a slight hamstring tweak in time for the journey south on Saturday.

However, the manager has admitted that Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala and Bradley Johnson will be definite absentees due to injury issues, whilst Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton remain long-term absentees.

The deadline day arrival of Taylor Harwood-Bellis has given Mowbray an extra body, and the Manchester City loanee could well be in line for a debut for the club this weekend.

“We’re looking like we’ll have a strong squad available," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers.

“I’m having conversations with some senior players regarding whether they will come with us to London and not even get their kit on.

“Things are looking more positive for us," he added.

“Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Johnson and maybe one or two others will be missing out.

“That’s why you have a squad and it’s great to have as many players fit as possible.

“The schedule will be coming pretty fast over the next few weeks and we’ll need everyone available if we can."


