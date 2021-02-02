Pickering's Premier ambition

Harry Pickering believes the move to Rovers will give him the best chance of achieving his Premier League dream.

The highly-rated left back put pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half year deal at Ewood Park after arriving from Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee on deadline day.

As part of the transfer, the 22-year-old will spend the remainder of the campaign with the Railwaymen, who are going well in their first season back in Sky Bet League One.

It's been a rapid rise for Pickering, who was a standout performer for David Artell's side in their Sky Bet League Two promotion-winning campaign in 2019-20.

He's continued his development in the third tier with four goals and plenty of assists in his 29 outings for the Alex so far this term.

And he's now hopeful of adding to his promotion tally back at Gresty Road this season and also with Rovers.

“Being English, the Premier League is where I want to play," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“We’re a club that belongs there, we’ve played regularly in the division and have won the Premier League as well.

“Hopefully we can get back to where we belong.

“I know we have good players here and I’ve looked out for the results, which have been very good recently.

“I like the way the team plays and we have a lot of young players here, so I’m sure I will fit in well.

“Hopefully I can fit the mould that the manager wants and I’m really looking forward to it."

Pickering's full focus will now be back at Crewe, who sit just three points outside the top six in League One.

“At Crewe, we set out to get promoted and reach the play-offs this season, that’s the aim there," he revealed.

“We’re going along nicely and hopefully we can continue that.

“But I can’t wait for pre-season to come, I’ll make sure I do lots of work in the off-season to make sure I hit the ground running and fit into the team as soon as possible."