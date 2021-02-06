Skip to site footer
Ladies

Palace programme now available!

Emma Doyle is the cover star for Sunday's free digital matchday programme

Just now

The Rovers Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free!

Issue seven of the season, produced for Sunday's FA Women's Championship encounter against the Eagles, is the first edition of 2021.

To download and view online for FREE, please click here.

 

Inside there’s a feature interview with midfielder Emma Doyle, as well as Gemma Donnelly’s programme notes and a look at today’s opposition.

You can also catch up on all the latest club news and take a look back at the last three league matches in image form, plus much more.

Follow all of the action via our official Twitter account, @RoversLadies, which will also provide build-up and post-match reaction.


Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies meet Crystal Palace Women in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Let’s start on the front foot

7 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly wants to see her side start on the front foot when they entertain Crystal Palace on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle looking to kick on

5 February 2021

Emma Doyle says Rovers can use recent disappointments as extra motivation when Crystal Palace visit Bamber Bridge in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Hughes: We should have won the game

2 February 2021

Elise Hughes felt Rovers did enough to win Sunday’s clash with Charlton Athletic following an encouraging second half display.

Read full article

