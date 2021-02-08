Skip to site footer
Club News

Nothing's won or lost yet

Thomas Kaminski admits there's a long way to go in the season for Rovers

7 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski admits there's work to do for Rovers to achieve their aim of a top six finish, but says the opportunities will be there for Tony Mowbray's side to reach the play-offs.

Rovers came away frustrated after a narrow defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, with Yoann Barbet's close-range finish the difference in west London.

But, with 19 games remaining and 57 points still to play for, Rovers know that the chances remain to decide their destiny by the end of the season.

“We’re close, we’re not there yet, and you get nothing for being close to a target," the goalkeeper told iFollow Rovers.

“What is for certain is that we want to be in it, we want to be there to compete for a place in the Premier League.

“It’s a tough league full of different playing styles, that’s what I’ve seen during my first half-season in the division.

“Some teams are direct and physical, whilst there are others that play out from the back and try to produce football.

“You get what you deserve at the end of a league season.

Kaminski's been a star since making the move to England in the summer from K.A.A Gent.

His form's been so impressive with Rovers, the 28-year-old has been rewarded with a call up to Roberto Martinez's Belgium national squad since switching to East Lancashire.

And he believes he's improved since joining the club just before the beginning of the campaign.

“I think I’ve developed in terms of the style of play," he said when analysing his game.

“It’s much more physical compared to the league I came from.

“I feel I have settled in well and the goalkeeping coach has ensured I have as much information as possible on every opponent.

“I am always asking questions about the opposition and it is working for me at the moment.”


