No returning Rovers in time for Tykes test

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson is back in training but isn't yet ready to feature in the first team.

The experienced midfielder hasn't featured since hobbling off with a hamstring injury at Middlesbrough at the end of last month.

The 34-year-old has now recovered but Mowbray insists he won't be rushed back into the first team.

The same can be said for Joe Rankin-Costello, who, like Johnson, has been out with a hamstring setback.

The 21-year-old's lay-off has been longer though, with the youngster out of action since hobbling off against Luton Town in November.

“Bradley Johnson has put his boots on and has been back on the grass with us but won’t be available for Barnsley," the boss said to iFollow Rovers.

“As the weeks roll on then I’d imagine the returning players will drip back through for us.

“Rankin-Costello is back now but he probably needs an Under-23s game at some stage after his long-term injury.

“I imagine it will be a very similar group for Wednesday night and that’s okay."

Mowbray has also hinted that starts could be offered to both Harvey Elliott and Ben Brereton in Yorkshire.

The duo featured off the bench against Preston last time out and Brereton is certain to be seeking redemption against the Tykes having been sent off in the last trip to Oakwell.

“Harvey’s had a little breather, Brereton has had a little breather as well and we have options regarding selection," he added.

“The reason Bradley [Dack] played 90 minutes against Preston was to get him back towards those top levels.

“But we know he’s not there yet and he knows he’s not there yet.

“Let’s see how long it takes him to get back to when he’s at his very best.

“He’s shown flashes of it in his games but let’s keep going and give him the game time.

“He won’t play all of these next five or six games, we’ll pick and choose for him to play when it’s pertinent or to sit and watch for a bit.”