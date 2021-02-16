Skip to site footer
New deal for Dolan!

Exciting Rovers youngster commits long-term future to the club, until summer of 2024

3 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan’s impressive start to life at Rovers has seen him rewarded with a new long-term deal.

Following in the footsteps of team-mate John Buckley, who committed his future to the club yesterday, Dolan has also signed a new three-and-a-half year contract, which will keep him at Ewood Park until June 2024, with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 19-year-old winger has made a major impact in the Rovers first team since arriving on a free transfer from Preston North End in the summer.

The exciting youngster is the only Rovers player to be involved in every matchday squad this season and made his 20th Championship appearance for the club on Friday night.

Dolan’s Rovers career got off to a dream start – scoring on his full league debut in the 5-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park in September, before finding the net again in the 4-0 victory away to Derby County a week later.

The talented teenager, who can operate in a number of attacking positions and combines spectacular skills and speed, scored his third goal in Rovers colours on his return to Preston North End in November, in the 3-0 victory over his former club.

Dazzling and dynamic on the pitch and a firm favourite with players and supporters off the pitch, Dolan looks set for a bright future in blue-and-white.

Congratulations, Tyrhys!


