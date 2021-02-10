WeAreTogether Wednesday: Introducing the new Blackburn Rovers Community College

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to launch the new Blackburn Rovers Community College, which will provide employability training and work-based learning to young people within the Blackburn with Darwen area.

The Community College, which has been developed alongside key partners, will offer separate traineeship programmes for both 16-18 year olds and 19-24 year olds, as well as a brand new Training Ground scheme funded by the EFL.



The Department for Work & Pension’s Kickstart programme will also run under the umbrella of the Blackburn Rovers Community College, which will offer six-month work placements to young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit – with the aim to give them the opportunity to build their skills in the workplace and to gain experience to improve their chances of finding long-term work.



The Community College will be headed up by Lauren Yeates, who, after delivering the traineeship programme for the last couple of years, is excited to support young people through the College.



“I’m thrilled we’re now in a position to expand and offer further programmes to support young people in the area," she said.



“We want to ensure that we’re giving the best opportunities to young people whilst offering them the support to gain the skills and confidence needed to contribute to the community.



“I’m excited to see the potential of the Blackburn Rovers Community College and impacting young people.”



Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO, Gary Robinson, said: “The Blackburn Rovers Community College - powered by Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, will play a fundamental role in accomplishing the positive impact that our high quality staff can have on young people.



“The many different programmes that the Community College offers will go a long way to help build the confidence and self-sustainability for individuals looking to enter the world of work.”



The aim of the Community College is to go a long way to helping young people in the local area who are classed as NEET.

It allows them to gain valuable employability skills and experience which will enable them to enter the world of work.



For more information on the Blackburn Rovers Community College you can email lauren.yeates@brfctrust.co.uk or contact our reception team on 01254 508256.