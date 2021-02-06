Mowbray's milestone match

Tony Mowbray is set to take charge of his 200th Rovers game when his side take on Queens Park Rangers later on today.

Having been away from home for his first (Burton Albion) and his 100th (Newcastle United) match, it's another trip away from Ewood Park for his latest milestone.

His charges will go in search of a third successive victory when they take on Mark Warburton's hosts at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

And although he's not one to really tick off managerial milestones, it allowed Mowbray time to reflect when discussing the figure with iFollow Rovers.

“It’s an achievement for any coach in modern day football to be in charge of a club for that length of time," he began.

“The Owners trusted me to try and get the club out of League One on the evidence of those first 15 games in the Championship where we lost three games but drew too many.

“We managed to get the team up and the Owners have given me some time to try and establish the team at this level.

“This year I made a conscious effort to create and redefine our objectives by changing a few things in the summer.

“I’m not someone who counts my games, I know that you have to meet the expectations that the Owners set out," he added.

“I’m a football guy and I know how football works.

“Jason Tindall found that out at AFC Bournemouth this week.

“They’re sixth in the league and yet the expectation with the club is to get first or second this season.

“They’ve spent millions on that squad, they have the parachute payments following relegation and Jason only lost his job because of the expectation of the Bournemouth owners, I’d presume."