Mowbray: We'll be against a team that's full of confidence

“It’s a difficult game against a team who will be feeling good about themselves having beaten Brentford"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Barnsley will be coming into this evening's game in buoyant mood following their eye-catching win over Brentford at the weekend.

Goals from Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris earned an impressive victory against the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium last time out.

The 2-0 triumph ensured the Tykes became the first team to beat Thomas Frank's side in their last 21 league outings.

That secured Barnsley's first win in their last six league games, but Mowbray knows that Valerien Ismael's side will be desperate to build on that away win back on home turf this evening.

“Barnsley had the high of going to Brentford and being the first team to beat them in 20 or 21 games," the boss began when analysing tonight's opponents to iFollow Rovers.

“A couple of days earlier they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup and that came after the Chelsea ‘keeper made one or two great saves and they had one cleared off the line as well.

“They could have easily got a positive result from that game.

“You think back to our home game against them and you remember how effective they were with their pressing whilst we were trying to dominate the ball.

“I remember how hard their front three were working to try and nick the ball off us.

“They create problems for you and they’re a very good football team out of possession, which manifests into scoring some goals.

“It’s a really dangerous game for us. I remember the last trip there saw us play alright but we ended up losing," he recollected.

“It’s a difficult game against a team who will be feeling good about themselves having beaten Brentford.

“They’ll be full of energy and drive, and we’ll have to match them."


