Club News

Match pass: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

Join us for every kick of the action at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Queens Park Rangers.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Mark Warburton's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hoops is at 3pm on Saturday 6th February.


View more