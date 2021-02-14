Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

Join us for every second of the action at Oakwell on Wednesday evening

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Barnsley.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Valerien Ismael's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Tykes is at 7.45pm on Wednesday 17th February.


