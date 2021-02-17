Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of tonight's game

Get involved with our free game to be in with a chance of winning a huge cash prize!

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of tonight's game at Barnsley.

Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways following the frustrating result against Preston North End last time out.

And ahead of this evening's contest, our FREE Rovers Select game offers you the chance to earn a big cash prize.

So what is the game all about and how does it work?

Rovers Select is an exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; the number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

 

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Rovers Select is available on our new app, which allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of tomorrow's game!!

11 February 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of tomorrow night's game at home to Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

5 February 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game at Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

28 January 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game at home to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

22 January 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game at Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

"We fell down by not doing the basics well enough"

Just now

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were the makers of their own downfall following defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Barnsley v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his side for this evening's encounter against Barnsley.

Read full article

Club News

Let's rediscover our goalscoring touch

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

I feel at home here

9 Hours ago

Read full article

View more