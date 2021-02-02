Magloire makes Motherwell move

Tyler Magloire has joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender, who enjoyed a two-month loan spell with National League side Hartlepool United earlier this season, will now spend the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign at Fir Park.

Magloire has been at the club since the age of nine and has made two appearances for the first team – helping Rovers record a 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on his debut in March 2019.

He gained further first team experience last season at Rochdale, which is where Rovers team-mate Jack Vale will play his football from now until the end of the season.

Magloire will now continue his development north of the border and could make his debut for Graham Alexander's side in Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership fixture at home to Dundee United.

Good luck, Tyler!