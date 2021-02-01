Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Loan Rovers: Double delight for Chapman but an early bath for Mulgrew

It was a mixed weekend for two Rovers out on loan at League One clubs

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Harry Chapman
  • Hayden Carter
  • Brad Lyons
  • Tom White
  • Joe Hilton

We'll begin in Sky Bet League One with Shrewsbury Town and Harry Chapman, who had a dream home debut for his loan club.

Up against play-off chasing Peterborough United and without manager Steve Cotterill, who is currently fighting COVID-19, Chapman hit a brace to earn victory for the hosts.

Chapman lashed home with his left foot just six minutes into the second half before adding his second later on with another excellent strike.

Chappy2.jpg

He completed his brace with four minutes to go to ensure the Shrews moved up to 17th place in the division thanks to the 2-0 home triumph.

Whilst it was a good day for Chapman, there was disappointment for Fleetwood Town and Charlie Mulgrew at Oxford United.

Mulgrew, who scored a brace for Rovers in his last trip to the Kassam Stadium in late 2017, lasted only six minutes in the weekend encounter against Karl Robinson's men.

He was shown a straight red card for hauling down Matt Taylor as Fleetwood suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat following Josh Ruffells' strike.

Elsewhere in the division, Hayden Carter wasn't in action following Burton's home game with Blackpool being postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

In League Two, Brad Lyons came on as a late substitute as Morecambe suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Lyons entered the action in place of ex-Rover John O'Sullivan and featured for the final three minutes in a game that saw another Rovers old boy in Yann Songo'o sent off on the stroke of half time.

Continuing in the league, Tom White wasn't involved in Bolton Wanderers' victory over Leyton Orient.

North of the border in Scotland, Ross County and Joe Hilton weren't in action.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers: Debut delight for Carter but cup exit for Lyons

11 January 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Mulgrew and Magloire both amongst the goals

23 November 2020

There was goalscoring delight for two Rovers defenders who are currently spending their time out on loan away from Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Loan departures beneficial for all parties

7 January 2021

Tony Mowbray believes temporary moves away from Rovers will being out the best in the club's young players.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: A winning weekend for White and Mulgrew

16 November 2020

It was a good weekend for both Tom White and Charlie Mulgrew, who both earned victories for their respective loan clubs.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers complete second deadline day deal

Just now

Rovers are delighted to confirm the arrival of rising star Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Joe joins the U’s

1 Hour ago

Joe Grayson has today completed a loan move to League One promotion chasers Oxford United.

Read full article

Club News

Harry excited by Ewood opportunity

1 Hour ago

Harry Pickering says he can't wait to be a part of the Rovers journey under Tony Mowbray after making the move from Crewe Alexandra.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers secure top Pick!

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Crewe Alexandra left-back Harry Pickering on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

View more