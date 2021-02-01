Loan Rovers: Double delight for Chapman but an early bath for Mulgrew

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Brad Lyons

Tom White

Joe Hilton

We'll begin in Sky Bet League One with Shrewsbury Town and Harry Chapman, who had a dream home debut for his loan club.

Up against play-off chasing Peterborough United and without manager Steve Cotterill, who is currently fighting COVID-19, Chapman hit a brace to earn victory for the hosts.

Chapman lashed home with his left foot just six minutes into the second half before adding his second later on with another excellent strike.

He completed his brace with four minutes to go to ensure the Shrews moved up to 17th place in the division thanks to the 2-0 home triumph.

Whilst it was a good day for Chapman, there was disappointment for Fleetwood Town and Charlie Mulgrew at Oxford United.

Mulgrew, who scored a brace for Rovers in his last trip to the Kassam Stadium in late 2017, lasted only six minutes in the weekend encounter against Karl Robinson's men.

He was shown a straight red card for hauling down Matt Taylor as Fleetwood suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat following Josh Ruffells' strike.

Elsewhere in the division, Hayden Carter wasn't in action following Burton's home game with Blackpool being postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

In League Two, Brad Lyons came on as a late substitute as Morecambe suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Lyons entered the action in place of ex-Rover John O'Sullivan and featured for the final three minutes in a game that saw another Rovers old boy in Yann Songo'o sent off on the stroke of half time.

Continuing in the league, Tom White wasn't involved in Bolton Wanderers' victory over Leyton Orient.

North of the border in Scotland, Ross County and Joe Hilton weren't in action.