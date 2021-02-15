Skip to site footer
Loan Rovers: Clean sheet for Carter but home debut disappointment for Magloire

Four Rovers featured over the weekend, with the weather having an impact on a number of fixtures

2 Hours ago

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Harry Pickering
  • Harry Chapman
  • Hayden Carter
  • Joe Grayson
  • Jack Vale
  • Brad Lyons
  • Tyler Magloire
  • Joe Hilton
  • Tom White

For Harry Pickering, Harry Chapman, Jack Vale, Brad Lyons, Joe Hilton and Tom White, adverse weather conditions meant the games that they would have been a part of were postponed.

But matches went ahead for Charlie Mulgrew, Hayden Carter, Joe Grayson and Tyler Magloire, who were all in action over the weekend.

We'll begin with Carter, who kept a third clean sheet in his four outings for Burton Albion in the win over Northampton Town.

In a battle between the two sides at the bottom in Sky Bet League One, Albion continued their upturn in fortunes under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with a vital victory at Sixfields.

Second half strikes from Michael Bostwick and Ryan Edwards earned a 2-0 win for the Brewers, who are now just two points from safety in the third tier.

Carter and Burton welcome Sunderland to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to continue their fine form.

Elsewhere in the division, Mulgrew was on the losing side as Fleetwood Town suffered a narrow defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

The Scot played the full 90 minutes but couldn't stop Simon Grayson's side from falling to defeat in Devon following Harrison Holgate's early own goal at Home Park.

The Cod Army welcome Charlton Athletic to Highbury on Saturday afternoon as they look to improve on a record of one win in their last 11 league games.

Continuing in the third tier, Joe Grayson came on for the final three minutes as Oxford United continued their impressive form with a narrow 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the Kassam Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Sam Winnall and Elliott Moore ensured Karl Robinson's men earned an 11th win from their last 12 games in all competitions.

Grayson could feature on Tuesday night when the U's host Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John's Trophy.

North of the border, Magloire couldn't mark his home debut for Motherwell with a win as Graham Alexander's charges suffered a heavy defeat to Hamilton Academical.

Magloire came on late in the first half as the hosts, who had Stephen O'Donnell sent off early on, were beaten 4-1.

Goals from Bruce Anderson, Ross Callachan, Marios Ogkmpoe and David Moyo earned the points for the visitors before Mark O'Hara scored a consolation for Motherwell later on.

Ex-Rover Tony Watt featured for the full 90 for the home side, who welcome St Johnstone to Fir Park this weekend.


