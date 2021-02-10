Loan Rovers: A memorable midweek for Chapman and Lyons!

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Pickering

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Joe Grayson

Jack Vale

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Joe Hilton

We'll begin in League One where it was another happy matchday for Harry Chapman and Shrewsbury Town.

For the third time in his last four outings, Chapman hit the winning goal for his loan club, the latest coming against Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old, who had previously hit a brace in the 2-0 win over Peterborough United and in the 1-0 victory at Swindon Town at the weekend, volleyed home at the back post to win the game against Sunderland last night.

Chapman slammed home on 67 minutes after Ethan Ebanks-Landell's equaliser against the Black Cats at the New Meadow.

Sunderland had taken an early lead through Aiden O'Brien before the score was turned around in Shropshire.

The result moves the Shrews nine points clear of the relegation zone in the third tier ahead of Saturday's home encounter with Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Charlie Mulgrew was back in the Fleetwood Town side that earned a surprise home win over high-flying Doncaster Rovers.

The Scot, who sat out the weekend draw with Bristol Rovers due to suspension, featured for the full 90 minutes as the Cod Army picked up an impressive 3-1 win at Highbury thanks to goals from Kyle Vassell, Paddy Madden and Danny Andrew.

Mulgrew is expected to keep his place in the team for the long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

However, whilst there were wins for Chapman and Mulgrew, there was disappointment for Jack Vale and Rochdale.

The Welshman appeared for the final 12 minutes for Brian Barry-Murphy's hosts, but it was Milton Keynes Dons who earned a big win at Spotland.

Ex-Rover Andy Fisher featured in goal for the visitors, who ran out 4-1 winners in the north-west.

Jack will be hopeful of better fortunes when Dale head to the capital to take on AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Elsewhere, Joe Grayson was an unused substitute in Oxford United's comfortable 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers, whilst Harry Pickering and Crewe Alexandra didn't have a game.

Furthermore, Burton Albion's game with Blackpool was postponed, which meant Hayden Carter wasn't in action.

For Carter, it's a trip to Northampton Town next on his schedule as Albion aim to continue climbing the table.

Next up for Grayson is a home game with Wigan Athletic, whilst Pickering is set to feature for the Railwaymen when Portsmouth head to Gresty Road on Saturday.

In League Two, Brad Lyons scored his first ever goal in English football as Morecambe earned a point in the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers.

The Northern Irishman emerged off the bench with seven minutes remaining and scored with his first touch against the Trotters, who had earlier had Marcus Maddison sent off.

The point moves Derek Adams' men into the play-off places ahead of Scunthorpe United's visit to Lancashire at the weekend.