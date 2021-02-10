Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Loan Rovers: A memorable midweek for Chapman and Lyons!

A look at how the nine Rovers who are out on loan got on last night

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Harry Pickering
  • Harry Chapman
  • Hayden Carter
  • Joe Grayson
  • Jack Vale
  • Brad Lyons
  • Tyler Magloire
  • Joe Hilton

We'll begin in League One where it was another happy matchday for Harry Chapman and Shrewsbury Town.

For the third time in his last four outings, Chapman hit the winning goal for his loan club, the latest coming against Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old, who had previously hit a brace in the 2-0 win over Peterborough United and in the 1-0 victory at Swindon Town at the weekend, volleyed home at the back post to win the game against Sunderland last night.

Chapman slammed home on 67 minutes after Ethan Ebanks-Landell's equaliser against the Black Cats at the New Meadow.

Sunderland had taken an early lead through Aiden O'Brien before the score was turned around in Shropshire.

The result moves the Shrews nine points clear of the relegation zone in the third tier ahead of Saturday's home encounter with Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Charlie Mulgrew was back in the Fleetwood Town side that earned a surprise home win over high-flying Doncaster Rovers.

The Scot, who sat out the weekend draw with Bristol Rovers due to suspension, featured for the full 90 minutes as the Cod Army picked up an impressive 3-1 win at Highbury thanks to goals from Kyle Vassell, Paddy Madden and Danny Andrew.

Mulgrew is expected to keep his place in the team for the long trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

However, whilst there were wins for Chapman and Mulgrew, there was disappointment for Jack Vale and Rochdale.

The Welshman appeared for the final 12 minutes for Brian Barry-Murphy's hosts, but it was Milton Keynes Dons who earned a big win at Spotland.

Ex-Rover Andy Fisher featured in goal for the visitors, who ran out 4-1 winners in the north-west.

Jack will be hopeful of better fortunes when Dale head to the capital to take on AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Elsewhere, Joe Grayson was an unused substitute in Oxford United's comfortable 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers, whilst Harry Pickering and Crewe Alexandra didn't have a game.

Furthermore, Burton Albion's game with Blackpool was postponed, which meant Hayden Carter wasn't in action.

For Carter, it's a trip to Northampton Town next on his schedule as Albion aim to continue climbing the table.

Next up for Grayson is a home game with Wigan Athletic, whilst Pickering is set to feature for the Railwaymen when Portsmouth head to Gresty Road on Saturday.

In League Two, Brad Lyons scored his first ever goal in English football as Morecambe earned a point in the 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers.

The Northern Irishman emerged off the bench with seven minutes remaining and scored with his first touch against the Trotters, who had earlier had Marcus Maddison sent off.

The point moves Derek Adams' men into the play-off places ahead of Scunthorpe United's visit to Lancashire at the weekend.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

8 February 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Double delight for Chapman

1 February 2021

Harry Chapman bagged a superb brace for Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, as he enjoyed a dream home debut for the League One club.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Debut delight for Carter but cup exit for Lyons

11 January 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan departures beneficial for all parties

7 January 2021

Tony Mowbray believes temporary moves away from Rovers will being out the best in the club's young players.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

#AskHarwood-Bellis

5 Hours ago

You asked the questions via our social media channels and Taylor has all the answers!

Read full article

Club News

Enjoy Breakfast with Benno!

9 Hours ago

Five lucky Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett later this month!

Read full article

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: English

9 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

9 February 2021

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more