Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Pickering

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Joe Grayson

Jack Vale

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Joe Hilton

We'll begin in League One with Harry Chapman, who was in the goals for the second successive weekend for Shrewsbury Town.

Having hit a brace in the win over Peterborough United last week, he was celebrating again on Saturday by firing home the winner for the Shrews at Swindon Town.

His dipping strike was the only goal of the game at the County Ground against a side who included former Rovers loanee Jack Payne in their team.

Chapman now has three goals from his first four league games since making the move to Shropshire last month.

The 23-year-old is expected to keep his place in the team for the visit of Sunderland to New Meadow on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in the division, it was another winning weekend for Hayden Carter and Burton Albion.

The defender featured for the full 90 minutes as the Brewers earned a narrow 1-0 home victory over promotion-chasing Hull City, who included ex-Rover Richie Smallwood in their starting XI.

The encounter was Carter's third since making the move to Staffordshire last month, with each result ending 1-0.

The latest win moves Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side to within five points of safety in Sky Bet League One.

Hayden will likely be back in Lancashire on Tuesday night as Burton head to Bloomfield Road to tackle Blackpool.

However, whilst there were smiles for Chapman and Carter, the same can't be said for Harry Pickering and Crewe Alexandra.

The left back, who made the deadline day switch from the Railwaymen, was on the losing side as Dave Artell's charges suffered a 2-0 defeat at Peterborough United.

It was the same scoreline at Spotland as Jack Vale couldn't mark his Rochdale debut with a win against Charlton Athletic.

The Welshman appeared for the final 11 minutes, but first-half strikes from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja were enough to move Lee Bowyer's Addicks into the top six in League One.

Jack could be in line for a full debut on Tuesday night when Rochdale welcome Milton Keynes Dons to Spotland.

Elsewhere in the third tier, suspension meant Charlie Mulgrew sat out Fleetwood Town's 0-0 home draw with Bristol Rovers, whilst Joe Grayson was an unused substitute for Oxford United in their 3-2 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

Charlie will be back available for selection for Tuesday night's home game against Doncaster Rovers, whilst Joe will be hopeful of making his league debut for the U's at Bristol Rovers.

In League Two, Brad Lyons appeared as a substitute for the final 13 minutes in Morecambe's 2-2 draw at Stevenage.

The Northern Irishman is still waiting for his first start for the Shrimps, with Derek Adams utilising the midfielder as a substitute in his four outings so far.

The next opportunity for Brad will come when Morecambe take on Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium on Tuesday evening.

North of the border, Joe Hilton and Tyler Magloire were both unused substitutes in defeats for Ross County and Motherwell respectively.

Hilton watched on as the Staggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dundee United.

For Magloire, he was at Celtic Park as a spirited Motherwell lost 2-1 to the Glasgow giants on Saturday afternoon.

Tyler could feature on Wednesday night, with the Steelmen taking on Kilmarnock away from home.