Keep things ticking over

Gemma Donnelly says Rovers are doing everything they can to ensure the team remains in good shape during their month-long break from FA Women’s Championship action.

A 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on 7 February was the Blues’ last competitive fixture, when they came from behind to take a point from the Bamber Bridge encounter.

Due to the falling of the fixtures, an international break and the current postponement of the Women’s FA Cup, Rovers are not scheduled to play again until they welcome title-chasing Durham to Lancashire on Sunday 7 March.

The first of back-to-back home games, Rovers then host Lewes the following weekend, and the Rovers Ladies manager believes it is important to prepare well for the challenges that lie ahead.

“It’s disappointing to have a break, we’d prefer to be playing,” Donnelly admitted, speaking after the meeting with the Eagles.

“The break has probably come at a bad time for us because we want to try and build some momentum.

“Of course, we picked up another point against Crystal Palace, but it’s two points out of nine, which is a bit disappointing, but it’s also two games unbeaten.

“We’d want more competitive games to continue building, but we haven’t got them, so we’ve arranged some friendlies to keep the girls ticking over.

“And it also provides an opportunity to give the full squad some minutes. We’ve not been able to name four of the players against Palace and we’ve had a full bench.

“We need to ensure that we’re offering some game-time to keep everyone match fit.”