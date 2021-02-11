Johnson and JRC edging closer

Injuries are beginning to clear up for Tony Mowbray, but the boss says those who have suffered setbacks won't be ready in time to make the squad against Preston North End on Friday night.

Mowbray says Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello aren't far off a first team return, with the latter back in training this week.

One returning Rovers is expected to be Barry Douglas, with the Scot left out of last weekend's game at Queens Park Rangers following the birth of his daughter.

But, whilst the left back is likely to come back in, Mowbray lost Lewis Holtby at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the German out for the next three or four weeks.

“It’s been good to see Joe Rankin-Costello back on the grass today and training with the team, but he’s not in contention," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers when discussing his selection options.

“Tom Trybull still has a sore back and Bradley Johnson is pretty close, but not ready yet.

“The long-term injuries of [Scott] Wharton and [Derrick] Williams mean they’ll be unavailable, but we’re okay at the moment.

“We have to get on with what’s available and pick a team to win.”