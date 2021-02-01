Joe joins the U’s

Joe Grayson has today completed a loan move to League One promotion chasers Oxford United.

The 21-year-old defender links up with former Rovers coaches Karl Robinson and Craig Short, who form the management team at the Kassam Stadium, until the end of the season.

Grayson, who has been with Rovers since a young age, made his first team debut in the 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City at Ewood Park in August 2018 and spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Grimsby Town, making eight appearances and scoring two goals.

He played for Rovers again in the Carabao Cup against Oldham Athletic at the start of last season and will now hope to get regular first team football with Oxford during the remainder of the campaign.

The U’s are currently eighth in League One, three points outside the play-off positions, having won their last seven league games in succession.

Good luck, Joe!