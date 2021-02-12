Jarrad enjoying his Ewood experience

He's shown maturity beyond his 18 years and Jarrad Branthwaite says he's loving life in East Lancashire so far since making the loan move from Everton in January.

He's approaching a month as a Rover and admits his taste Championship football has been sweet so far.

The talented teenager has featured in every minute since appearning for his debut against Stoke City just a couple of days after making the switch from Goodison Park.

“The time’s gone very quick so far, but I’m loving it here so far," he beamed to iFollow Rovers when looking back at his first four games under Tony Mowbray.

“I’ve got plenty of game time, the boys have been excellent with me and the manager has too.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it ever since being thrown in straight away.

“That shows the confidence that the manager has in me and we’ve had a good run in January since my first game at Stoke.

“It was disappointing at the weekend and it’s important for us to bounce back as soon as possible.

“I feel like I’ve done quite well and playing regularly has helped me as well.

“I’m getting up to match speed now and I’m sure I’ll only get better as the season goes on."

The youngster has teamed up with Darragh Lenihan at the heart of the backline since joining and the two have formed a fine partnership in central defence.

Rovers have conceded only two goals since Branthwaite's introduction to the team, with two clean sheets in the four games he's played.

And the Cumbrian is pleased with how the link-up has blossomed alongside the Republic of Ireland international.

“Ever since I joined the club Darragh’s taken me under his wing for extra sessions.

“We’ve clicked and it’s working for us, so it’s just about continuing that way.

“We do plenty of work after training with the defensive unit and It’s paying off."