Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Injury update: Lewis Holtby

Tony Mowbray says the German midfielder will go for a scan after suffering a knee injury at Queens Park Rangers

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has his fingers crossed that Lewis Holtby's injury isn't as bad as first feared.

The German schemer was forced off just 15 minutes after entering the action as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old picked up a serious knee setback a year ago against Middlesbrough, and Mowbray is fearful that lightning may have struck twice for the midfielder.

“It’s disappointing for Lewis because he’s done his lateral knee ligament again," the boss began when reflecting on Holtby's condition to iFollow Rovers.

“He had an operation on it after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last season and it’s the same injury.

“It’s in the same area on the outside of his knee.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the scan says, but it’s the same injury and we’re just hopeful it’s not as bad as it was last time.

“I don’t want to say that it’s a season-ender, we’ll wait for the scan results.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

19 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson ruled out of Hatters clash

29 January 2021

Tony Mowbray says Bradley Johnson will be missing for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury and will miss this weekend's encounter with Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Douglas, Trybull, Holtby and Elliott all available

20 October 2020

Having been down to the bare bones at the weekend, Tony Mowbray has been boosted by the availability of some key players ahead of Wednesday night's trip to Watford.

Read full article

Club News

Quartet out of Forest test

15 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without four key players for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Nothing's won or lost yet

Just now

Thomas Kaminski admits there's work to do for Rovers to achieve their aim of a top six finish, but says the opportunities will be there for Tony Mowbray's side to reach the play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Another one of those days

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

2 Hours ago

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Rapid SMART testing remains available at Ewood

6 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.

Read full article

View more