Injury update: Lewis Holtby

Tony Mowbray has his fingers crossed that Lewis Holtby's injury isn't as bad as first feared.

The German schemer was forced off just 15 minutes after entering the action as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old picked up a serious knee setback a year ago against Middlesbrough, and Mowbray is fearful that lightning may have struck twice for the midfielder.

“It’s disappointing for Lewis because he’s done his lateral knee ligament again," the boss began when reflecting on Holtby's condition to iFollow Rovers.

“He had an operation on it after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last season and it’s the same injury.

“It’s in the same area on the outside of his knee.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the scan says, but it’s the same injury and we’re just hopeful it’s not as bad as it was last time.

“I don’t want to say that it’s a season-ender, we’ll wait for the scan results.”