Hughes: We should have won the game

Elise Hughes felt Rovers did enough to win Sunday’s clash with Charlton Athletic following an encouraging second half display.

Behind to Charlton’s early spot-kick, Rovers had to dig deep to get back into the game and ultimately came away with a 1-1 draw from their trip to south London.

Although it might have been a victory had Rovers been able to convert just one of several second half chance they created, according to the Wales international forward.

“I think after the first half everyone was really disappointed going into the changing room 1-0 down and deservedly as well,” Hughes admitted, speaking after the game.

“We started slow, we weren’t out the blocks quickly.

“The second half was a completely different game and I thought we were unlucky not to grab three points from the second half performance.

“I think they felt the pressure more than we did; you could see they were getting uncomfortable at the back with the chances we had.

“The amount of balls we were getting into the box, it was only a matter of time, but credit to them, they kept a lot of players behind the ball and it was a shame that we couldn’t score more.”

Hughes 68th minute penalty drew Rovers level and she had to keep her cool to score her fifth goal of the season when the referee ordered a re-take due to encroachment in the box.

“To be fair my second penalty was better than my first so at least I put them both away, but I think it’s just because Maz (Maria Edwards) wanted the penalty instead so maybe she did it on purpose,” she joked.

“I think a few of us had a lot of chances. Me myself, I think I should have put the header in the back of the net, we’ve had a few other chances from the wide areas as well.

“Credit to the girls that came on, I thought they changed the game and they’ve had chances themselves.

“The second half performance we can be proud of, but we’ve let ourselves down in the first half.”

Following defeat to London City Lionesses last time out, Hughes was pleased to avoid a third straight league loss and is now looking to build on the point secured at Hayes Lane.

The 19-year-old added: “We wanted to bounce back from last week and come back after Christmas and get points on the board.

“We should have had three today, but we’ll go into next week hoping for the win (against Crystal Palace).”