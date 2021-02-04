Friends reunited..

After some time apart, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tyrhys Dolan have been brought together again thanks to Blackburn Rovers.

Following Harwood-Bellis' arrival in East Lancashire on loan from Manchester City on deadline day, the young duo's paths have crossed once more.

The pair know each other well having gone to school together and featured in the same City youth teams on numerous occasions.

Whilst Harwood-Bellis has come through the ranks with his boyhood club, Dolan's had to head elsewhere in a bid to earn his chance in the professional game.

The winger's next port of call was at Preston North End before making the summer switch to Rovers.

And, six months on from Tyrhys' switch to Ewood Park, his old mate has followed in his footsteps.

“Tyrhys and I have known each other since we were kids," Harwood-Bellis explained to iFollow Rovers.

“We played for City together when we were really young and went to school together.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Ty, I know him well and class him as a really good mate.

“I can’t wait to see him and play with him again. It will be very special for us to play in the first team together.

“We’ve played loads of games at youth level and it was very sad when he left because he was so close with all the members of our teams.

“We all love him to bits and it will be good to share the experience with him at a club with big aspirations of promotion."

Dolan's first team opportunity acted as inspiration for 19-year-old Harwood-Bellis, who will be hoping to feature regularly in his first move away from City

And he'd love to have a similar impact to the one that his close friend has had under Tony Mowbray.

“It’s been great to see him doing so well here, we see what he’s been doing on social media and we’re all absolutely buzzing for him," a beaming Harwood-Bellis added.

“When he scores, when he assists, we’re all buzzing for him.

“Looking at fellow team-mates who are playing and doing well, it’s something that I wanted a bit of as well.

“I want to see if I can do it as well. I know I can perform and now I’m really looking forward to sharing those experiences with my mates as well.”