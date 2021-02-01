Harry excited by Ewood opportunity

Harry Pickering says he can't wait to be a part of the Rovers journey under Tony Mowbray after making the move from Crewe Alexandra.

The attacking full back has penned a deal that will keep him at Rovers until 2025, but will return to Crewe on loan to see out the remainder of the campaign at Gresty Road.

Having been a huge part of the Railwaymen's Sky Bet League Two promotion last term, Pickering's made the step up to League One with ease.

The 22-year-old has appeared 29 times for David Artell's side this term and has provided a goal threat with four goals and a number of assists in all competitions.

He's now relishing the chance to play a part for Rovers long-term and is aiming for a Premier League return with the club.

“I’m over the moon and absolutely buzzing to join a massive club," the defender said to iFollow Rovers just moments after signing.

“I can’t wait to get started. Since I heard of the interest I’ve been excited by the opportunity to come to Rovers.

“As soon as I heard of the interest it was something that I really wanted to happen. It’s all come around now and I’m happy to be here.

“I spoke to the manager and he’s really excited for me to be here.

“He wants me to be a part of the journey of getting us back to where we want to be and I’m really excited by that prospect.

“It’s such a big opportunity to come to a huge club with a big history and lots of really good players.

“Coming to a Championship club, a big club such as Rovers, it’s a big step up for me," he added.

“I’m going to take the opportunity to learn from the manager, the players, all the staff and take everything in to learn as much as possible."